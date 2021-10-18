NH veterans, hospital in Bible dispute agree to mediation

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Two U.S. Air Force veterans and New Hampshire’s veterans hospital involved in a legal dispute over the display of a Bible have agreed to mediation.

The lawsuit filed in federal court in 2019 by the veterans against the Manchester hospital director said the Bible’s inclusion on a table near the entrance honoring missing veterans and prisoners of war is a violation of the U.S. Constitution. The veterans said the table should be a memorial to all who have served.

Government lawyers argued the lawsuit should be dismissed because the lead plaintiff acknowledged he wasn’t offended by the display.

