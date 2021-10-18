Nightmare Vermont ‘21 prepares for spooky debut

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - As we approach Halloween, there are lots of events around our region to get you into the spooky spirit. One of the most notable, Nightmare Vermont, opens for the season Thursday.

Dress rehearsals for the Champlain Expo extravaganza are underway. Nightmare has been happening since 2004 and every year thousands of people come out to get spooked by a dedicated crew of volunteers.

Elissa Borden spoke with organizers and got a sneak peek at some of the spooks.

The scariness kicks off Oct. 21 and runs through the 30th.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.