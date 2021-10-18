Plymouth State eases pathway from community colleges

PLYMOUTH, N.H. (AP) - Plymouth State University is expanding its commitment to helping students transfer from the community college system.

Starting next fall, anyone who earns an associate degree in business from any of the 11 Community College System of New Hampshire institutions will be guaranteed admission to Plymouth State’s bachelor of science in business administration.

Those who transfer will then complete the third and fourth year of the program.

Matt Wallace, director of admissions, said too often transfer credits are treated on a course-by-course basis and students tend to lose credits.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.