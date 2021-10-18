Advertisement

Plymouth State eases pathway from community colleges

Plymouth State University
Plymouth State University(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLYMOUTH, N.H. (AP) - Plymouth State University is expanding its commitment to helping students transfer from the community college system.

Starting next fall, anyone who earns an associate degree in business from any of the 11 Community College System of New Hampshire institutions will be guaranteed admission to Plymouth State’s bachelor of science in business administration.

Those who transfer will then complete the third and fourth year of the program.

Matt Wallace, director of admissions, said too often transfer credits are treated on a course-by-course basis and students tend to lose credits.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Most Read

Rail enthusiasts lined up along the tracks in Barnet.
Refurbished motorcars take trek on Vermont’s train tracks
Burlington
Burlington businesses demand answers to public safety concerns
A Waterford man is shot off the road while allegedly attempting to stop suspected deer jackers.
Police: Waterford driver shot off the road in deer jacking situation
A Marlboro sing-story wooden structure sustained moderate damage from the fire.
Police investigating multiple suspected arsons in Windham County
North Hero State Park
Volunteers support threatened turtle species with beach cleanup

Latest News

The announcement will take place at the Mill River Union High School in North Clarendon.
Vermont Teacher of the Year to be announced
FILE photo.
Claremont man killed in motorcycle crash
A Waterford man is shot off the road while allegedly attempting to stop suspected deer jackers.
Police: Waterford driver shot off the road in deer jacking situation
FILE photo.
Data: Nearly two-thirds of New Yorkers are fully vaccinated