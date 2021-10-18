Protesters stand in solidarity with Burlington homeless encampment

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - About 75 protesters gathered on the Burlington City Hall steps Sunday afternoon in solidarity with the homeless who’ve inhabited Sears Lane for months.

This event comes days after the City of Burlington notified the encampment residents that they had until Tuesday to move out. According to the City’s encampment policies, officials can evict individuals with at least seven days notice, barring an emergency or reason for immediate removal. But Sunday, advocates took to the streets demanding an extension, saying the five days notice Sears Lane residents received isn’t fair.

“How we treat the weakest member of our community is how our society and our community is judged,” said Burlington resident Ali Jafari.

Jafari is among the Burlington residents advocating for the people living in tents, trailers, and other forms of temporary shelter on Sears Lane.

They have two days left to leave the encampment or potentially face legal action.

The Progressive members of the Burlington City Council say the decision is abrupt, and they’re calling on the administration to halt the eviction process. The protesters standing outside City Hall Sunday shared the same opinion.

“We can’t just evict people from the homeless encampment and expect things to get better. We need a more humane solution.,” said Jafari.

At the rally, protesters stood in front of our cameras, intentionally obstructing the view.

Since April, the City has permitted them to stay, acknowledging a lack of housing for the homeless amid the pandemic. But last Thursday, Mayor Miro Weinberger, D-Burlington, said the encampment has become “untenable and unacceptable” after police discovered criminal activity and public health hazards.

When asked about the protest, Weinberger tells us he is working with the Sears Lane community to find an alternative. He didn’t specify what those might be.

“That encampment has become unsafe for campers, for surrounding neighbors, and for our first responders and cannot continue-- we are going to work to find support to find support for those individuals,” Weinberger.

“Progressive City Councilor Magee was present at the protest but declined an interview. The issue is expected to come before the City Council at Monday night’s meeting.

