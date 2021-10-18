Advertisement

Russia suspends its mission to NATO, foreign minister says

In this photo provided by the Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Russian Foreign Minister...
In this photo provided by the Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks to the media on the side of the 7th World Congress of Russian Compatriots Living Abroad in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.(Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s foreign minister said Monday that the country is suspending its mission to NATO.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the move is in response to last week’s expulsion by NATO of eight members of Russia’s mission to the military alliance.

NATO said that they were secretly working as intelligence officers and halved the size of Moscow’s team able to work at its headquarters. Lavrov also announced that NATO’s military liaison and information offices in Moscow would be closed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rail enthusiasts lined up along the tracks in Barnet.
Refurbished motorcars take trek on Vermont’s train tracks
Burlington
Burlington businesses demand answers to public safety concerns
A Waterford man is shot off the road while allegedly attempting to stop suspected deer jackers.
Police: Waterford driver shot off the road in deer jacking situation
A Marlboro sing-story wooden structure sustained moderate damage from the fire.
Police investigating multiple suspected arsons in Windham County
North Hero State Park
Volunteers support threatened turtle species with beach cleanup

Latest News

Fire and rescue crews are always responding to calls, some in the Green Mountain State more...
Firefighters respond to record number of calls
Colin Powell, the first Black secretary of state, has died, reports say.
Colin Powell dies
This model shows the Santa Monica Boardwalk underwater, projections climate scientists say...
Climate change and rising seas to erase parts of cities
Three white men are charged with fatally shooting 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, who was Black, as...
Jury selection to start in trial over Ahmaud Arbery’s death