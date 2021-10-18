Rutland hopes to improve area around Amtrak station

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) - Officials in Rutland are hoping to be able to improve the area around the city’s Amtrak train station.

Rutland Alderman Devon Neary, who works for the Rutland Regional Planning Committee, says the commission hopes the city will seek a $300,000 transportation grant for the project. Neary said a conceptual design calls for adding a sidewalk, increasing parking, adding trees and green space and connecting the station’s pedestrian facilities to sidewalks that a nearby retailer intends to build.

Neary says the area was identified in the 2020 downtown strategic plan as having a high need for improvement.

