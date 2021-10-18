Advertisement

Rutland hopes to improve area around Amtrak station

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) - Officials in Rutland are hoping to be able to improve the area around the city’s Amtrak train station.

Rutland Alderman Devon Neary, who works for the Rutland Regional Planning Committee, says the commission hopes the city will seek a $300,000 transportation grant for the project. Neary said a conceptual design calls for adding a sidewalk, increasing parking, adding trees and green space and connecting the station’s pedestrian facilities to sidewalks that a nearby retailer intends to build.

Neary says the area was identified in the 2020 downtown strategic plan as having a high need for improvement.

Related Stories:

Amtrak-related work to close part of city street to vehicles

Supply chain delays may push back Burlington Amtrak service

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Rail enthusiasts lined up along the tracks in Barnet.
Refurbished motorcars take trek on Vermont’s train tracks
Burlington
Burlington businesses demand answers to public safety concerns
A Waterford man is shot off the road while allegedly attempting to stop suspected deer jackers.
Police: Waterford driver shot at following deer jacking incident
Queen City Ghostwalk
Another Burlington business calling for increased safety measures
A Marlboro sing-story wooden structure sustained moderate damage from the fire.
Police investigating multiple suspected arsons in Windham County

Latest News

File image
NH veterans, hospital in Bible dispute agree to mediation
It’s spooky season, and one family in Colchester is taking it to the next level.
Colchester house decorates big for Halloween
It’s spooky season, and one family in Colchester is taking it to the next level.
Annual Halloween display up at Colchester house
Saint Michaels Fire and Rescue has responded to a record number of calls the past two months.
Student rescue crew responds to record number of calls