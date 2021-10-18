Advertisement

Social Security recipients to benefit from boost in COLA

By Dom Amato
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - By January, Social Security beneficiaries will see the biggest jump in their monthly checks in the last 40 years.

The Cost of Living Adjustment, or COLA, will increase by 5.9% in 2022. With the increase, the estimated average Social Security payment for a retired worker will be $1,657 a month next year. A typical couple’s benefits would rise by $154 to $2,753 per month.

Dom Amato spoke with Max Richtman, the president of the National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare, about the change and what else the organization is lobbying for in Washington.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rail enthusiasts lined up along the tracks in Barnet.
Refurbished railway motorcars take trek on Vermont tracks
A Waterford man is shot off the road while allegedly attempting to stop suspected deer jackers.
Police: Waterford driver shot at following deer jacking incident
Burlington
Burlington businesses demand answers to public safety concerns
Queen City Ghostwalk
Another Burlington business calling for increased safety measures
The residents of the South End homeless encampment received notice on Thursday that they'd need...
Protesters stand in solidarity with Burlington homeless encampment

Latest News

File photo
City Council to consider Burlington Police officer cap
sdf
Rutland County librarian named Vt. Teacher of the Year
File image
How government, nonprofit workers can take advantage of student loan forgiveness
sdf
Hanover unveils state's largest municipal solar array
File photo
More pharmacies getting COVID/flu analyzers