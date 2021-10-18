Soon to be brides still facing COVID-19 challenges

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Many soon-to-be brides are still overcoming obstacles on their way to the alter due to COVID-19.

“We actually picked a wedding date for next year because this year has been so crazy,” Charlotte Shepard said.

Nikki Bushey of Colchester is set to get married in a little over 40 days. She says with the venue picked and other arrangements set, there’s still one piece missing.

“The most I’m worried about is my dress. My dress is still not here,” Bushey said. “I did talk to them on Thursday, and they couldn’t find my order. At work, I was in a little bit of a panic, and had a little meltdown.”

At the Burlington Wedding Show, more than 300 people were given the opportunity to meet with 35 different vendors. Jackie Green of Eternity Bridal Boutique, says dress delays are widespread.

“Usually the designers can get us a dress, it just sometimes doesn’t get to us in the normal allotted time. That used to be like 16 weeks,” Green said. “Now sometimes is 6 months to 8 months, and everyone needs alterations on dresses.”

Not only are shipping delays creating a panic, some brides like Samantha Garey say venues are tough to come by.

“We did have to book on a Sunday wedding because they are fully booked for next year’s fall weddings during the Fridays and Saturdays,” Garey said. “But it’s difficult finding places to go if you’re looking to book into next year.”

On top of it all, costs for the already expensive occasion have increased, as well.

“Food prices, everything is going up where as previously it wasn’t like that,” Shepard said. “So it’s just hard because you have to pick and choose what you want, and you have to limit some things because you can’t have everything that you wanted previously.”

Despite the many setbacks, these brides say they are ready, to say, “I do.”

“I can’t wait until the day comes so I can celebrate with friends and family. It’s been a long time coming.”

