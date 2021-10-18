Student rescue crew responds to record number of calls

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Fire and rescue crews are always responding to calls, some in the Green Mountain State more than others. One crew that has definitely been staying busy is the team at St. Michael’s College.

Saint Michaels Fire and Rescue have responded to a record number of calls the past two months, but it’s important to remember, this isn’t your average fire and rescue squad, they’ve also got homework to do too.

“Oh it’s definitely worth an increased call volume, I’d rather be running down Rte. 15 than sleeping on the couch,” said Trevor Davis, junior at St. Michael’s College.

Davis and his fellow Fire and EMS crew members have been keeping busy.

“Let’s say I want to take a timed quiz for my class. I’m like I really don’t want to start this because I am probably going to get a call and not be able to finish this,” said Davis.

That’s been the pulse, rescue has responded to a record number of calls in August with 322 and September 345.

“It’s taught me really good time management skills, but I’ve also just been afforded really great opportunities here,” said Senior Lexi Amaio.

Amaio says they are back to a wide variety of calls. Anecdotally, she has noticed a decreased number of COVID-related calls, but that means more calls for other emergencies. She and Davis even came close to delivering a baby, the full-time students say it’s been a whirlwind.

“School kicked back in, it definitely kicked back in full swing, so it’s been a little difficult balancing the class load, the sleepless nights and the high call volume,” said Amaio.

The program does have a two-hour rule, meaning if they are within two hours of another commitment, they are off the hook for calls.

Ryan Coulther, both a junior and a firefighter, says you gotta take advantage of that time.

“We don’t respond during classes so that’s a great time to shut my brain off and say okay this is class time and this is fire time, so I think that has really helped in my across the street duties and my here duties,” said Coulther.

On the fire side, they are also keeping busy.

“We have a great facility great place you just go upstairs lock yourself in a bunk room, lock yourself in an office and get all that work done,” said Coulther.

Coulther says he just gets school work done on the clock, unless he gets a call, like he did after our interview with him.

Fire is at 275 calls for their reporting period of April to April, it’s on pace to beat last year if call traffic stays up. Coulther says he wouldn’t change it.

“Helping people and really being there when people call,” said Coulther.

And for Amaio, the one senior in the group looking to get into med school, she calls Saint Michael’s unique. And what better way to get ready for medicine, then to practice it hands on.

“It’s definitely taught me a lot, but it’s rewarding,” said Amaio.

Down the street, things are also very busy at the Burlington Vermont Fire Department.

Firefighters say in the last three days, they’ve had 116 calls for service. According to a Facebook post, the daily average has been 22 responses.

