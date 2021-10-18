Advertisement

Underhill recall seeks to remove selectman

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Oct. 18, 2021
UNDERHILL, Vt. (WCAX) - Voters in Underhill are headed to the polls Tuesday to decide whether to recall a selectboard member.

Supporters of the recall claim Peter Duval was disrespectful toward town staff and is misusing his role as an elected official.

Recall votes in Vermont are extremely rare. Underhill is among just over a dozen towns that have adopted a recall policy.

“It’s a little bit of uncharted territory for the town of Underhill, but we have enough guidance to move forward. It should be interesting to see what happens,” said Bob Stone,

Duval says he doesn’t understand the rush to vote and that there is no need for the recall.

