University of Vermont has biggest incoming class in its history

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The University of Vermont says the incoming class of 2025 is the largest and academically best-prepared undergraduate group in the school’s 230-year history.

UVM says more first-year students also hail from other regions of the U.S. than any previous class. The school says UVM attracted 38% more undergraduate applicants compared to last year. The new class is 2,932 first-time, first-year undergraduate students. The university also saw sizeable increases in applications beyond the undergraduate level.

Applications to UVM’s Graduate School masters and doctoral programs were up 22% resulting in the largest-ever entering cohort of grad students this fall.

