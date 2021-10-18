Advertisement

University of Vermont has biggest incoming class in its history

UVM class of 2025 move into the dorms
UVM class of 2025 move into the dorms(FILE)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The University of Vermont says the incoming class of 2025 is the largest and academically best-prepared undergraduate group in the school’s 230-year history.

UVM says more first-year students also hail from other regions of the U.S. than any previous class. The school says UVM attracted 38% more undergraduate applicants compared to last year. The new class is 2,932 first-time, first-year undergraduate students. The university also saw sizeable increases in applications beyond the undergraduate level.

Applications to UVM’s Graduate School masters and doctoral programs were up 22% resulting in the largest-ever entering cohort of grad students this fall.

