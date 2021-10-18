Advertisement

Vermont Teacher of the Year to be announced

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CLARENDON, Vt. (WCAX) - On Monday, the Vermont Teacher of the Year will be announced.

The announcement will take place at the Mill River Union High School in North Clarendon.

Vermont’s education secretary says outstanding teachers have been recognized in the state since 1964.

In addition to the acclaim in state, the person who wins is also Vermont’s candidate for the National Teacher of the Year award, and they go to the National Teacher of the Year program, typically held in D.C.

