Vermont uses COVID relief money to help child care providers

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Department for Children and Families is using federal COVID-19 relief money to help regulated child care providers survive the pandemic.

The Child Care Stabilization Grants will cover unexpected COVID-19 pandemic costs and help child care businesses stabilize operations.

DCF Commissioner Sean Brown said an online application and tutorial will be emailed to all regulated child care providers by Oct. 22. Awards will be distributed monthly beginning next month. If funding allows, they will continue for a year.

“They have cared for and nurtured our youngest residents while supporting our workforce,” Brown said in a statement. “These grants represent an unprecedented opportunity to invest in, support and stabilize this critical sector of our economy.”

Some of the approved expenses include payroll and salaries, employee benefits, rent, personal protective equipment and other supplies.

NUMBERS

On Monday, the Vermont Department of Health reported 202 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19, bringing the statewide total since the pandemic began to more than 37,515.

There were 41 people hospitalized with COVID-19, including 11 in intensive care.

The state has reported a total of 346 COVID-19 fatalities.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Vermont has risen over the past two weeks from 177.43 new cases per day on Sept. 30 to 218 new cases per day on Oct. 14.

The Associated Press is using data collected by Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering to measure outbreak caseloads and deaths across the United States.

