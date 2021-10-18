Advertisement

Volunteers collect milkweed seeds to help butterflies

Milkweed
Milkweed(FILE)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department says keep collecting those milkweed pods - the plants help Monarch butterflies. The agency asked the public last month to collect milkweed pods so the seeds could be harvested and sown along highways to create “conservation corridors.” With two more weeks to go, more than 100 people have dropped off pods amounting to more than 20 pounds of seed. State and federal agencies, conservation groups and others have been trying to increase the volume of milkweed, which is the exclusive host plant on which Monarch butterflies lay their eggs.

