Vt. homeless hotel program extended to December

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Homeless Vermonters can continue using the state’s hotel program until at least the end of the year. The announcement comes as lawmakers Monday rolled out a new plan to try to address the state’s ongoing housing crisis.

It’s been a frigid weekend for Josh Lisenby. “It’s been cold, it’s been rainy, it’s been kind of rough,” said Lisenby.

He’s homeless and lived in a motel in Vergennes as part of the general assistance program developed to keep people out of shelters during the pandemic. But Lisenby was one of about 1,000 people who lost their hotel rooms when the state scaled back the program in July. Another 550 people were set to be displaced at the end of this month.

Lisenby and homeless advocate Brenda Siegel have been occupying the Statehouse steps since last Thursday, demanding the governor extend the program and admit others who are currently without a home.

“There’s a good chance that people are dying right now and we might not know. Who knows when or if anyone will find them in the woods. It’s not uncommon for that to happen,” Lisenby said.

A group of lawmakers, administration officials, and advocates for the homeless met Monday to come up with a plan to ease the housing crunch. It included new clarification from the state on an extension of the hotel housing program until December 31st, while the federal government reimburses the costs. That means the 550 people who were going to be displaced can stay, along with about 1,000 others, mostly families and people with disabilities.

Meanwhile, the state is rolling out a separate emergency rental assistance program that families can use on hotels. “That would get us past a December use. We’ve heard some folks say it’ll be extended through May, others through June. This is a longer-term strategy that supports people,” said DCF Commissioner Sean Brown.

At the same time, the state is trying to stand up housing and other support services. Brown says they’re looking to ramp up housing investments and will be urging lawmakers to put a quarter billion dollars of federal housing funds on the fast track this coming session.

But getting all of that housing built could take years. Lawmakers say this is a problem that is everyone’s responsibility to help solve. “We need to do something. We need to do something now. We need to do something so there is a degree of stability in people’s lives,” said Rep. Ann Pugh, D-South Burlington.

The extension comes as a relief for some, but back outside the Statehouse, Siegel says it’s does nothing for those who are currently homeless. “To not do that means we are dropping Vermonters, the very vulnerable Vermonters the governor said he wants to protect, but clearly does not,” she said.

Siegel says they plan to remain outside Monday night as the temperature dips, in solidarity with others experiencing homelessness.

