BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Monday was our coldest day in Burlington since May 3rd earlier this year, with a high temperature of only 51 degrees. Many spots struggled to warm up out of the upper 40s, and we’ll see the colder weather continue for another day on Tuesday. Cloudy skies will linger through early Tuesday morning with scattered rain showers and a few mountain snow showers. Temperatures will start the day in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s.

After a cloudy start on Tuesday, clouds will break up a bit and become partly sunny by the afternoon. Any extra sunshine will likely not do much to warm things up, with high temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Our weather is looking a little nicer for mid week. we’ll see more sunshine Wednesday and Thursday with partly sunny skies and highs should get back up into the low to mid 60s.

Any warm up won’t last long. A cold front with another shot of cold air will come through on Friday with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers. Temperatures will be falling back down through the 50s. Unsettled November-like weather will stick around for the weekend as well. Plan on mostly cloudy and cold conditions on Saturday and Sunday with scattered showers. Temperatures will be in the low 50s. It might get even colder by early next week as temperatures area-wide see afternoon highs in the 40s.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.