By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! After a much warmer than normal first half of October, we’ll be back to reality now. In fact, the next couple of days will even be a little below normal, temperature-wise.

A slow-moving low pressure system in the upper atmosphere is drifting over the northeast with cool & unsettled weather. We can expect a lot of clouds today, a few scattered rain showers, and cooler than normal temperatures. There will even be a few snow showers at some of the higher mountain peaks today!

Those clouds and rain/snow showers will persist into the start of Tuesday in the Northeast Kingdom and northern NH. But by the afternoon, we’ll get some sunshine going, and that will bring temperatures back up a few degrees.

A bigger warm-up will take place for Wednesday & Thursday as high pressure builds in. Most of us will be back in the 60s again for highs. Wednesday is looking partly sunny, but there is a chance for a few showers on Thursday with the start of a frontal system coming.

It will cool down a bit on Friday with the chance for a few rain showers. And right now, the weekend is also looking a bit unsettled with rain showers possible each day, and a few snow showers by late Sunday in the mountains.

We lost a lot of leaves on Saturday with all that rain & wind. But there is still some good color out there, especially in the Champlain Valley and in our southern counties. -Gary

