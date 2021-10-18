Advertisement

Youth hunters asked to bring deer to reporting stations

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is encouraging hunters who take part in the state’s annual youth and novice deer hunt next weekend to bring deer they take to one of the state’s 19 biological reporting stations. The department says that helps state wildlife biologists gather data on the health of Vermont’s deer population. Both young and novice hunters must be accompanied by an unarmed adult over 18 who has Vermont hunting license to hunt during the youth and novice deer weekend on Oct. 23 and 24. The youth and novice hunters may take one deer of either sex over the two days.

