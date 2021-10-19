$11M pilot project to remove lead pipes begins in Vermont

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A federally funded pilot project to replace old lead water pipes from more than 1,500 homes has begun in Vermont.

Vermont Public Radio reports that the $11 million project will begin in Bennington.

If the project is successful, it will be replicated in other cities across the state.

Vermont’s public drinking water program manager says the state will be reaching out to other towns to begin researching where lead water lines are buried.

