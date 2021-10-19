BTV to offer nonstop flights to Minneapolis next summer

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Travelers in our area looking for more direct connections to the midwest are in luck. Burlington International Airport officials Tuesday announced new seasonal nonstop flights to Minneapolis starting next June.

Acting Director of Aviation Nic Longo says the decision comes after increased demand by Vermonters. There were around 20,000 passengers leaving from Burlington and transferring to the Twin Cities in 2019. Sun Country Airlines is partnering with the airport for the first time to make the flights possible. Longo says Minneapolis has been on their top 20 list of destinations to serve for years.

“Minneapolis and St. Paul and the flights beyond that, to Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area as well as Seattle. Vancouver is now on the list which, was just announced today. It really opens up opportunities for our passengers to fly to the West Coast,” Long said.

Vermonters can buy their tickets starting Tuesday.

