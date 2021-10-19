Burlington mayor extends eviction deadline for Sears Lane encampment

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Following a police raid and two arrests, the people living at the Sears Lane homeless encampment have been given a week extension on their eviction. Now, plans for the future are being established.

That decision was made by Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger during a city council meeting Monday night. Weinberger also announced that the city will provide storage units and access to resources for those being forced out.

Only three people who spoke during the two hour public comment window were in favor of the evictions.

Despite providing the extension, Mayor Weinberger still cites the lack of management as a problem, but also safety.

“The very troubling and disturbing events of last week took place to points where it became very clear that the encampment has become unsafe for the residents that live there, the neighbors surrounding the site and even the medical staff responding to medical events at the site,” said Weinberger.

In the mayor’s announcement of the extension, he also says those facing eviction will be provided resources as well as storage containers to store belongings up to 30 days.

The city says that support will come through DCF emergency funding for direct assistance to residents as they transition to alternative housing. Direct Outreach will be done by the Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity, other non-profits, and the Chittenden Homeless Alliance.

Those living in the encampment saw and still see an opportunity to work something out with the city, while other community members are standing firm that they need to move.

“We were very welcome to the idea of a non-profit managing the camp, so look, just forget about this whole eviction thing and double down on getting some sort of plan together,” said Stephen Marshall, a Sears Lane resident.

“The Children live around the encampment and also deserve to have a supportive and safe community. This does not include the sale of meth, the use and threat of guns, all of this happening within a thousand feet of an elementary school,” said Marissa Macdonald of Burlington.

This Thursday, city staff and community partners will meet with campers to discuss resource connection, explain the storage policy, and and identify trash and abandoned items for removal.

Then Friday, the Department of Public Works and Department of Parks, Recreation and Waterfront will be on site for the removal of items identified as trash or abandoned.

Progressive City Councilor Joe Magee suggested a resolution urging the governor to step up the response to the housing crisis. However, the two-thirds needed to add it to the agenda was not achieved.

