Burlington votes to raise officer cap

Burlington Police.
Burlington Police.(WCAX)
By Rachel Mann
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 3:05 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After months of debate, the officer cap at the Burlington Police Department is going up.

Burlington city councilors voted 8-to-4 Monday night to increase the number of officers on the force.

The cap is now at 79 officers.

Mayor Miro Weinberger says with eight additional officers at the Burlington Airport, the cap is effectively raised from 74-to-87.

He says he commends the officers who stood behind the department and says this sends a positive message to the officers and Burlington community about public safety.

“It will take a long time to repair the grave decline of our public safety capacity that was initiated last June,” said Weinberger in a statement.

Burlington business owners have been complaining they don’t feel safe downtown.

