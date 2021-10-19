Advertisement

Chair of New York Democrats faces criticism over KKK remark

(WTVG)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - The chairman of the New York Democrats is facing calls to resign from members of his own party after he invoked the Ku Klux Klan and its former leader while explaining why he didn’t endorse a New York Democratic mayoral candidate.

State Democratic Chair Jay Jacobs, who is white, apologized Monday evening for his comments about why he did not endorse India Walton, a Black woman and socialist community activist who is the Democratic nominee for Buffalo mayor. Jacobs says he was “using an extreme example” but it was wrong.

Walton’s campaign did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.  

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Queen City Ghostwalk
Another Burlington business calling for increased safety measures
Elijah Lewis
Arrests made in investigation into missing 5-year-old NH boy
The residents of the South End homeless encampment received notice on Thursday that they'd need...
Protesters stand in solidarity with Burlington homeless encampment
Claremont man dies in motorcycle crash
Emily Ferlazzo
Police search for missing woman near Bolton Valley

Latest News

x
New Rutland mural carries message of inclusivity
x
New Rutland mural carries message of inclusivity
Horse hit and killed by vehicle in Enfield
Vermont Governor Phil Scott and administration officials will hold a pandemic press conference...
Watch Live: Scott weekly media briefing