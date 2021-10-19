Advertisement

Early morning crash knocks out power in Alburgh

Generic image of crash scene
Generic image of crash scene(Gray)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 7:07 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ALBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a Tesla crashed into a telephone pole on Route 2 early Tuesday morning.

We’re told the crash happened just before 4:30 a.m. in Alburgh.

Police say the driver hit the pole and was trapped with unknown injuries.

Crews say the driver, who was the only one in the car, had to be sent by helicopter to the hospital for treatment of significant injuries.

The 2020 Tesla was totaled in the crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Police say they want to hear from you if you witnessed it.

