Advertisement

FDA could approve mix and match COVID-19 vaccine boosters, report says

By CNN
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration could allow people to mix and match COVID-19 shots for a booster.

According to the New York Times, the agency is preparing to OK getting a different brand of booster shot than the one a person initially received.

The FDA might note that getting the same vaccine as a booster is preferable, but it is not planning to recommend one shot over the other, the Times reported.

The National Institutes of Health presented early information to the FDA’s vaccine advisers on Friday.

The info is from an ongoing study showing it didn’t matter which vaccine people got first versus which booster they got. Any combination was deemed safe and showed a revved up immune response.

Mixing boosters may also provide a strong response to the delta variant.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Queen City Ghostwalk
Another Burlington business calling for increased safety measures
Elijah Lewis
Arrests made in investigation into missing 5-year-old NH boy
The residents of the South End homeless encampment received notice on Thursday that they'd need...
Protesters stand in solidarity with Burlington homeless encampment
Claremont man dies in motorcycle crash
Brookfield driver identified in fatal pedestrian collision

Latest News

Local departments honor fallen Montreal firefighter
Local departments honor fallen Montreal firefighter
Flags at all fire stations in Montreal will be at half-staff to honor a firefighter who died on...
Local departments honor fallen Montreal firefighter
FILE Amtrak photo
St. Albans resident hit by Amtrak train
A man is being treated for a leg injury after being hit by a train in St. Albans.
St. Albans resident hit by Amtrak train