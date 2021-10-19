Former NH teacher sentenced on sex abuse, trafficking charges

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A former New Hampshire high school teacher who pleaded guilty to human trafficking and manufacturing child sex abuse images has been sentenced to prison.

Thirty-eight-year-old Joshua Harwood pleaded guilty last month. Harwood had taught business at Concord High School, where he was hired in July 2020. He was accused of soliciting sexually explicit videos from a student for money and making and possessing child pornography. He was placed on administrative leave last year and was later arrested.

WMUR-TV reports before imposing the sentence, a judge told Harwood that he supports the plea deal that includes a minimum of 3 1/2 years in state prison and a suspended sentence of 7 1/2 to 15 years.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)