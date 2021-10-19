Green Mountains see first snowfall of the season

WARREN, Vt. (WCAX) - Some love to see it and some not so much, but winter has arrived in the higher elevations of the Green Mountains.

Sugarbush Resort got their first snowfall Monday. They posted a video at the summit with flurries flying around.

Whiteface Mountain also got a taste of winter.

Resort officials say the first frost turns their summit into a winter wonderland.

Mount Washington is also seeing snow. Observatory officials say they’ve been seeing the white stuff over the past few days.

