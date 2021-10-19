Advertisement

Green Mountains see first snowfall of the season

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN, Vt. (WCAX) - Some love to see it and some not so much, but winter has arrived in the higher elevations of the Green Mountains.

Sugarbush Resort got their first snowfall Monday. They posted a video at the summit with flurries flying around.

Whiteface Mountain also got a taste of winter.

Resort officials say the first frost turns their summit into a winter wonderland.

Mount Washington is also seeing snow. Observatory officials say they’ve been seeing the white stuff over the past few days.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Queen City Ghostwalk
Another Burlington business calling for increased safety measures
Elijah Lewis
Arrests made in investigation into missing 5-year-old NH boy
The residents of the South End homeless encampment received notice on Thursday that they'd need...
Protesters stand in solidarity with Burlington homeless encampment
Claremont man dies in motorcycle crash
Brookfield driver identified in fatal pedestrian collision

Latest News

Higher peaks get snowfall
Higher peaks get snowfall
Some love to see it and some not so much, but winter has arrived in the higher elevations of...
Green Mountains see first snowfall of the season
Local departments honor fallen Montreal firefighter
Local departments honor fallen Montreal firefighter
Flags at all fire stations in Montreal will be at half-staff to honor a firefighter who died on...
Local departments honor fallen Montreal firefighter