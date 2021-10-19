Advertisement

Horse hit and killed by vehicle in Enfield

(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ENFIELD, N.H. (AP) - Police in the New Hampshire town of Enfield are investigating a weekend crash between a vehicle and a horse that killed the animal.

The police department says police responded around 6:30 p.m. Saturday to the report of the crash on Shaker Hill. Police say the horseback rider had minor injuries. The driver of the vehicle was not hurt. Police said they do not believe speed or distracted driving were factors in the crash.

Any witnesses are asked to contact Enfield police. 

