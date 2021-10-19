Advertisement

Local departments honor fallen Montreal firefighter

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MONTREAL (WCAX) - Flags at all fire stations in Montreal will be at half-staff to honor a firefighter who died on a mission in the Saint Lawrence River.

Police say 58-year-old Pierre Lacroix disappeared after his rescue boat capsized Sunday night.

He was responding to a distress call from two-people who’s boat was drifting toward the Lachine Rapids. His body was later pulled from the river.

Police say the two boaters and other involved in the rescue have some injuries, but will recover.

Plattsburgh firefighters are also honoring Lacroix.

The Plattsburgh Professional Firefighters Local 2421 put out this statement: “Prayers to our fellow brother and sister Firefighters just north of the border on this tragedy. It is a harsh reminder of the risks Firefighters take every time they go out the door.”

Posted by Plattsburgh Professional Firefighters Local 2421 on Monday, October 18, 2021

