Locals, tourists flock to Stowe for spooky lantern tours

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Stowe is still bustling with leaf peepers taking in the fall foliage, but with the leaves falling from the trees, some visitors are getting a spooky take on local history.

Now through Halloween, Stowe Lantern Tours is offering trips around town with entertaining stories of the resident ghosts of Stowe and New England.

Although these tours started as historical tours 22 years ago, owner Shawn Woods says people love the creepy stuff, especially a week before Halloween. “The tours have really morphed into a lot more with the ghost stories because so many people like that stuff. The stories kind of, they keep making themselves. People will call me and say, ‘Oh, I went down to the bridge and this is what happened to me.’ It’s really been kind of interesting to listen to people who all have their own thoughts about what happened,” he said.

Woods says he sees tourists and locals alike for these tours, as well as history buffs and folks looking for a little haunt just ahead of Halloween.

