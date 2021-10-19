New leadership to take the helm at Vermont Fish & Wildlife

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) – Governor Phil Scott announced last week the appointment of new Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Chris Herrick, who will take over next month.

Herrick, who has served the past five years as deputy commissioner for Public Safety, takes over for Louis Porter, a Shumlin appointee who announced last month he will become the general manager of the Washington Electric Cooperative.

Darren Perron spoke with Herrick about what he hopes to bring to the new job.

