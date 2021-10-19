New Rutland mural carries message of inclusivity

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new mural in Rutland is a symbol of acceptance.

A crew on Monday attached it to the side of a building in the Center Street Marketplace Park. Organizers say the “Open Your Heart” mural is in the spirit of the city’s commitment to inclusion.

“All are welcome here in Rutland. We want to promote this environment of inclusiveness and diversity and get more people to take part in this awesome Rutland community,” said Nikki Hindman with the Downtown Rutland Partnership.

The mural incorporates a photo of Antelope Canyon in Arizona. Sunlight at the end of the canyon bounces off the canyon’s walls creating a heart shape.

The photo was taken by Steve Costello, a local artist and community fundraiser and organizer.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.