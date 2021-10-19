Advertisement

Police look for woman last seen near Bolton Valley

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BOLTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are trying to find a 22-year-old woman who disappeared after walking near the Bolton Valley Resort Access Road.

Police say Emily Ferlazzo was staying at an Airbnb in Bolton with her husband.

On Saturday around 1 p.m., Ferlazzo apparently got out of the car she was riding in and began walking on Route 2 near the resort access road.

Her husband reportedly told police he went to a nearby store and then returned to pick her up and couldn’t find her.

Detectives began looking for her Monday after they got the report, but she hasn’t turned up.

