Police look for woman last seen near Bolton Valley

BOLTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are trying to find a 22-year-old woman who disappeared after walking near the Bolton Valley Resort Access Road.

Police say Emily Ferlazzo was staying at an Airbnb in Bolton with her husband.

On Saturday around 1 p.m., Ferlazzo apparently got out of the car she was riding in and began walking on Route 2 near the resort access road.

Her husband reportedly told police he went to a nearby store and then returned to pick her up and couldn’t find her.

Detectives began looking for her Monday after they got the report, but she hasn’t turned up.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.