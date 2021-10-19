Report by FNESU finds no evidence of racial slurs at soccer game

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union officials say they found no evidence of racist remarks by Enosburg Falls High School players and fans directed at Winooski soccer players at a game last month.

The investigation was launched after the Winooski superintendent accused three members of the Enosburg team and their fans of directing racist slurs during a boy’s varsity game on September 18th. FNESU officials said they interviewed all the Enosburg players, parents, coaches, and referees at the game and all denied it happened.

They were not able to talk to the Winooski players, so they said the investigation remains incomplete. The district has asked the Vermont Principal’s Association to assign a neutral third party to do that and VPSA has reached out to see if Winooski agrees.

