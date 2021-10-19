Advertisement

Snowmaking underway at Killington

Snowmaking started Monday at Killington Resort.
Snowmaking started Monday at Killington Resort.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It is officially cold enough to begin blowing snow at Killington Resort for early-season skiing.

The resort powered up three snow guns on North Ridge Monday morning and had them running again Tuesday. The ideal temperature to make snow is between zero and ten degrees but since the weather has dropped into the high 20s at night, it is cold enough for the system to work

“There might be an inch up there. The temps did not get as cold as we had anticipated last night but it is turning white, so it’s great,” said Killington’s Amy Laramie.

The resort says they do not set an opening date but they are usually the first mountain in the east to open. And as soon as the weather allows, crews will begin making snow on Superstar for the Women’s World Cup race on Thanksgiving weekend.

