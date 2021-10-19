Advertisement

St. Albans resident hit by Amtrak train

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - A man is being treated for a leg injury after being hit by a train in St. Albans.

It happened Saturday morning around 2:15 a.m.

St. Albans Police say a person was hit by an Amtrak train near the intersection of Federal and Lake Streets. They found a 32-year-old St. Albans resident with a traumatic injury to his left leg.

We don’t yet know what led up to this.

