St. Albans resident hit by Amtrak train

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - A man is being treated for a leg injury after being hit by a train in St. Albans.

It happened Saturday morning around 2:15 a.m.

St. Albans Police say a person was hit by an Amtrak train near the intersection of Federal and Lake Streets. They found a 32-year-old St. Albans resident with a traumatic injury to his left leg.

We don’t yet know what led up to this.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.