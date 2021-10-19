Advertisement

State leaders call on Vt legislature to fund permanent homeless housing

Lawmakers prepare for another virtual session away from the Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier.
Lawmakers prepare for another virtual session away from the Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier.
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Governor Phil Scott says Vermont lawmakers need to act on a sweeping proposal this session to support homeless Vermonters living in hotels.

On Monday, the state extended the General Assistance program which has housed homeless Vermonters in hotels and motels to keep them safe from the onset of the pandemic. The extension means that some 1,500 who already have rooms can keep them until the end of the year. Some could state longer in the hotels using federal rental funds.

But some advocates are concerned that the plan doesn’t help some 1,000 Vermonters who were forced to leave hotels this past summer when the eligibility changed. Commissioner Sean Brown with the Department for Children and Families points out that some hotels don’t have the capacity to participate in the programs.

Governor Scott says a permanent solution will have to be funded through the Vermont legislature. “The best thing for our homeless population is permanent housing, not temporary housing,” Scott said Tuesday. “Not rent by each night, it’s permanent housing.”

The state also says they’ve placed some 500 homeless Vermonters in permanent housing since the start of the pandemic.

But some advocates, including a group still demonstrating on the Statehouse steps, says Scott’s plan doesn’t go far enough for those who need help now.

“Governor Scott has a responsibility to protect the people of this state and that includes the population experiencing homelessness,” Advocate and former gubernatorial candidate Brenda Siegel said in a statement released Tuesday afternoon. “His plan does not do that. His plan is the floor and leaves a huge swath of the population out. It keeps those in the motels in a crisis mode and does not have a real feasible ability to end homelessness.”

