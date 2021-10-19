Top 3 on 3 for Monday, October 18th

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We are marching towards a conclusion to the Fall sports season, and while contenders are starting to rise to the top, the best athletes in our area are still showing off. Here’s this week’s Top 3 on 3.

At number three, high school football between BFA and Essex. Typical running back Seneca Durocher called upon to take snaps at QB Friday, and he looked like a natural! Trouble in the backfield, but he was able to make one guy miss, sneak through a gap, and rumble down the sidelines! 60-yard house call, for Durocher, though the Hornets would walk away with the win.

At number two, boys golf championships from Thursday. Spaulding’s Garrett Cameron with a fantastic round including his tee shot on 8. The Tide golfer just missing the hole in one, maybe even hit the flag! He’d settle for birdie there en route to a second place individual finish.

But for the second time this year, Rutland’s Jonah Bassett is taking the top spot in the Top 3 on 3! The Rutland receiver in double coverage, ball bounced off his chest, but he somehow reached back while falling the other way to haul it in before it hits the ground! Take another look, like Luke’s lightsaber in Empire or a magnet, Bassett just forcing it back to himself. Rutland still the #1 team in D1, Bassett again claiming the #1 slot in the Top 3 on 3.

