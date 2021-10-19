Advertisement

VA recruitment effort prioritizes those with disabilities

By Adam Sullivan
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The VA Medical Center in White River Junction is looking to fill open jobs by specifically targeting people with disabilities.

The hospital says it has roughly 250 open positions not directly connected to medical care. The hospital is hosting a job fair Wednesday to highlight other careers and officials say there is not a single position someone with a disability is unable to fill.

“If you look around we have an entire campus of buildings. We have seven community-based outpatient clinics across the state of Vermont and New Hampshire. And required to maintain those are the labor force that includes all the trade occupations. Boiler plant operators, carpenters, housekeepers. Those are things people don’t generally think about coming to a hospital to do,” said Becky Rhoads the medical center’s associate director.

Wednesday’s job fair for those with disabilities is between 11 am and 2 pm. The medical center will be holding two more fairs the first week in November. Those will be op to anyone looking for a job.

