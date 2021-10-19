Advertisement

Vermont teams rescue injured woman on Mt. Mansfield

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Teams from different Vermont towns worked together to rescue a woman hurt on Mountain Mansfield’s Sunset Ridge.

According to a Stowe Mountain Rescue Facebook post, the team got a call from the Underhill Jericho Fire Department to help Sunday.

The post says a woman hurt her leg while hiking, but was determined to get herself down. But then rocks were wet and she hurt her other leg. That’s when she called 911.

A system of rope belays finally got her out safely.

Rescuers say it was a damp and dark night. In all, 19 people showed up to save her.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Queen City Ghostwalk
Another Burlington business calling for increased safety measures
Elijah Lewis
Arrests made in investigation into missing 5-year-old NH boy
The residents of the South End homeless encampment received notice on Thursday that they'd need...
Protesters stand in solidarity with Burlington homeless encampment
Claremont man dies in motorcycle crash
Brookfield driver identified in fatal pedestrian collision

Latest News

Teams from different Vermont towns worked together to rescue a woman hurt on Mountain...
Vermont teams rescue injured woman on Mt. Mansfield
Newport-File photo
Lawyer accused of harassing, intimidating state employees in EB5 scandal
File photo
Burlington mayor extends eviction deadline for Sears Lane encampment
WATER SAMPLING
$11M pilot project to remove lead pipes begins in Vermont