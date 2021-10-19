Vermont teams rescue injured woman on Mt. Mansfield

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Teams from different Vermont towns worked together to rescue a woman hurt on Mountain Mansfield’s Sunset Ridge.

According to a Stowe Mountain Rescue Facebook post, the team got a call from the Underhill Jericho Fire Department to help Sunday.

The post says a woman hurt her leg while hiking, but was determined to get herself down. But then rocks were wet and she hurt her other leg. That’s when she called 911.

A system of rope belays finally got her out safely.

Rescuers say it was a damp and dark night. In all, 19 people showed up to save her.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.