Vermont teams rescue injured woman on Mt. Mansfield
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Teams from different Vermont towns worked together to rescue a woman hurt on Mountain Mansfield’s Sunset Ridge.
According to a Stowe Mountain Rescue Facebook post, the team got a call from the Underhill Jericho Fire Department to help Sunday.
The post says a woman hurt her leg while hiking, but was determined to get herself down. But then rocks were wet and she hurt her other leg. That’s when she called 911.
A system of rope belays finally got her out safely.
Rescuers say it was a damp and dark night. In all, 19 people showed up to save her.
