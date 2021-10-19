Vt. Attorney General’s office accuses lawyers of harassing & intimidating state employees in EB5 scandal

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Another legal battle in the Kingdom Con scandal. Now the Vermont Attorney General’s office is accusing lawyers for swindled investors, of harassing and intimidating state employees.

The investors were victims in the massive EB5 fraud involving Jay Peak and Newport. Their lawyers say the state did nothing to protect investors. The attorney general’s office says that’s false and the investors’ team knows it.

They say state employees and the SEC worked in concert, coordinating their investigations. In this latest filing the AG’s office wants a judge to deny the investors efforts to alter their lawsuit against the state.

They argue that the investors’ lawyers will make quote “outlandish statements that have no support in an effort to make state employees look like criminals.”

