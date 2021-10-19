Vt. child care providers, business owners rally for Biden budget

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Advocacy groups from around Vermont rallied Tuesday in Burlington’s Battery Park in support of President Biden’s Build Back Better Act.

The full $3.5 trillion measure invests in Medicare and Medicaid as well as pre-k and child care. It also includes paid medical and family leave and school meal programs. Supporters say taking care of people is non-negotiable.

“I am one of those millennials that’s been affected in multiple ways. My father takes care of my grandparents full time. I am now an entrepreneur, I have no access to health care or child care. We’re hoping to start a family soon. Paid family leave is not a thing, so there are lots of ways where this act would really support my family and make life better,” said Jessica Arencibia, who attended the rally.

Hunger Free Vermont, Let’s Grow Kids, Voices for Vermont’s Children, Planned Parenthood of Northern New England, and the Community of Vermont Elders, were among the groups attending.

