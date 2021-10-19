Advertisement

Vt. child care providers, business owners rally for Biden budget

Advocacy groups from around Vermont rallied Tuesday in Burlington's Battery Park in support of...
Advocacy groups from around Vermont rallied Tuesday in Burlington's Battery Park in support of the Build Back Better Act.(WCAX)
By Melissa Cooney
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Advocacy groups from around Vermont rallied Tuesday in Burlington’s Battery Park in support of President Biden’s Build Back Better Act.

The full $3.5 trillion measure invests in Medicare and Medicaid as well as pre-k and child care. It also includes paid medical and family leave and school meal programs. Supporters say taking care of people is non-negotiable.

“I am one of those millennials that’s been affected in multiple ways. My father takes care of my grandparents full time. I am now an entrepreneur, I have no access to health care or child care. We’re hoping to start a family soon. Paid family leave is not a thing, so there are lots of ways where this act would really support my family and make life better,” said Jessica Arencibia, who attended the rally.

Hunger Free Vermont, Let’s Grow Kids, Voices for Vermont’s Children, Planned Parenthood of Northern New England, and the Community of Vermont Elders, were among the groups attending.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emily Ferlazzo
VSP expand search for NH woman; husband located in St. Albans
Queen City Ghostwalk
Another Burlington business calling for increased safety measures
Elijah Lewis
Arrests made in investigation into missing 5-year-old NH boy
Claremont man dies in motorcycle crash
The residents of the South End homeless encampment received notice on Thursday that they'd need...
Protesters stand in solidarity with Burlington homeless encampment

Latest News

File
Help Wanted: GMT seeks drivers, mechanics
buses
Help Wanted: GMT seeks drivers, mechanics
vermont
Facing uncertain COVID forecast, Scott urges 'personal responsibility'
LANE
Mayor offers reprieve to Burlington encampment; Neigbor says eviction overdue