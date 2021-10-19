Watch Live: Scott weekly media briefing

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Governor Phil Scott and administration officials will hold their weekly media briefing Tuesday afternoon.

Watch live at 12 p.m. on wcax.com. Click here to view in a new browser window or watch above.

As of Monday, Vermont health officials reported 202 new coronavirus cases for a total of 37,519. There have been a total of 346 deaths. The state’s percent positive seven-day average is 3.3%. A total of 503,486 people have been tested, and 31,944 have recovered.

