Women’s evolving role in philanthropic giving

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Women are proving to be a potent force when it comes to philanthropic giving.

Dartmouth College last week announced more than 100 alumni gave the school one million dollars each, making philanthropic history. But the idea of women spending to help others is not new.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Teresa Younger, president and CEO of the Ms. Foundation for Women, one of the nation’s oldest women-centered philanthropic resources.

