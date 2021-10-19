BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was another dreary day across the region with a few breaks of sun and temperatures still in the low to mid 50s. Wednesday will likely be our best bet to see a little sunshine as temperatures warm up once again.

The area of low pressure that has been keeping things cloudy will finally be exiting the region by Wednesday morning. Skies should become partly sunny by the afternoon with temperatures warming up into the low to mid 60s. Any clearing won’t last long. Clouds will thicken up again Wednesday night and into Thursday ahead of our next weather system. We should manage to see temperatures in the low 60s for one more day on Thursday before the cold front comes through, with showers likely into the afternoon and evening.

Look for cooler weather ahead for the end of the week and beyond. Skies will remain cloudy most of Friday with the chance of morning showers. Highs will be back in the mid to upper 50s. Saturday is looking like the better of the two weekend days with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures only in the low 50s. Showers and possibly a few mountain snow showers arrive on Sunday with highs dropping into the mid to upper 40s.

We should expect some sunshine starting on Monday and taking us into mid week, but temperatures will remain cold. Highs will hover in the upper 40s and low 50s, with overnight lows well into the 30s, giving most areas their first hard frost of the season. Clouds return for the second half of the week with temperatures closer to normal, in the mid to upper 50s.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.