BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! We got a little bit of a winter preview late Monday into early this morning with a few snow showers in some of the higher mountain peaks. Most of us have just been getting some light, scattered rain showers. There will be a little more of that this Tuesday morning, but then we’ll get some sunshine going in the afternoon, especially the farther south you are.

The upper-level low pressure system that has been giving us this cool, showery weather will finally drift off to our east tonight, so skies will be clearing out overnight. There will be a lot of sunshine on Wednesday as temperatures come back up to above normal levels with highs in the 60s (normal high in Burlington is now 58°).

It will still be warm on Thursday, but a frontal system moving in from the west will bring some showers, mainly late in the day. Those showers will last a bit into Friday, as temperatures start sliding downwards again.

It will continue to cool off over the weekend. Saturday is looking dry at this point, with partly sunny skies. But there could again be some rain showers . . . and mountain snow showers . . . early on Sunday, as temperatures come down even more.

Wednesday is looking like the MAX Advantage day to get outside and catch the tail end of our beautiful foliage season. -Gary

