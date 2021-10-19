Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! We got a little bit of a winter preview late Monday into early this morning with a few snow showers in some of the higher mountain peaks. Most of us have just been getting some light, scattered rain showers. There will be a little more of that this Tuesday morning, but then we’ll get some sunshine going in the afternoon, especially the farther south you are.

The upper-level low pressure system that has been giving us this cool, showery weather will finally drift off to our east tonight, so skies will be clearing out overnight. There will be a lot of sunshine on Wednesday as temperatures come back up to above normal levels with highs in the 60s (normal high in Burlington is now 58°).

It will still be warm on Thursday, but a frontal system moving in from the west will bring some showers, mainly late in the day. Those showers will last a bit into Friday, as temperatures start sliding downwards again.

It will continue to cool off over the weekend. Saturday is looking dry at this point, with partly sunny skies. But there could again be some rain showers . . . and mountain snow showers . . . early on Sunday, as temperatures come down even more.

Wednesday is looking like the MAX Advantage day to get outside and catch the tail end of our beautiful foliage season. -Gary

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Queen City Ghostwalk
Another Burlington business calling for increased safety measures
Elijah Lewis
Arrests made in investigation into missing 5-year-old NH boy
The residents of the South End homeless encampment received notice on Thursday that they'd need...
Protesters stand in solidarity with Burlington homeless encampment
Claremont man dies in motorcycle crash
Brookfield driver identified in fatal pedestrian collision

Latest News

Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Gary has the latest forecast.
Morning Weather Webcast
Late night weather forecast
Late night weather forecast
Monday Weathercast
Monday Weathercast