Atlanta active shooting situation draws large police presence

Police activity has blocked off a street in Midtown Atlanta as police respond to an active...
Police activity has blocked off a street in Midtown Atlanta as police respond to an active shooting situation.(Source: WGCL/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(Gray News) - A large police presence was reported in Midtown Atlanta as police search for a shooting suspect Wednesday morning.

According to FOX5 Atlanta, multiple shots were fired, and police were forced to take cover.

A large police presence was reported outside the Atlantic House Midtown building, described as a high-rise apartment tower, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

It is unknown if anyone was injured.

The suspect is reportedly “contained,” and SWAT has been called in, WXIA said. Streets in the area have been blocked.

