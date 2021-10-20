Battery innovators make Vermont a hub in a surging industry

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A number of Vermont tech startups are helping revolutionize how people power up cars, medical devices, and even robots.

The state is home to a diverse ecosystem of companies competing and collaborating to meet the surging demand for battery storage systems that are transforming the transportation, renewable energy, health care, and consumer products industries.

Darren Perron spoke with Seven Days‘ Kevin McCallum, who covered the story in this week’s issue.

Some of the companies will be featured at Saturday’s Vermont Tech Jam organized by Seven Days.

