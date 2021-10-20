Advertisement

Booster age may be lowered to 40, reports say

By CNN
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An inside source said health officials could recommend Pfizer and Moderna boosters for people as young as 40 years old.

Data from Israel and breakthrough infections appear to be persuading the Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine advisors.

Israel gives Pfizer boosters to people 40 and older.

Several FDA advisors have said data from that country has interested them in changing the U.S. age limit.

A source said the FDA also is concerned about hospitalizations of younger, vaccinated people.

If advisors recommend the change, it still would need FDA authorization and approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention..

Currently, only people who got the Pfizer vaccine can get boosters in the U.S.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Vermont State Police say human remains have been found Tuesday, believed to be missing 22...
Missing NH woman found dead; husband admits to killing her
Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing.
Facing uncertain COVID forecast, Scott urges ‘personal responsibility’
File image
St. Albans man hit by train
File photo
Burlington votes to raise officer cap
Technical rescue teams worked to rescue a woman hurt on Mountain Mansfield Sunday.
Vermont teams rescue injured woman on Mt. Mansfield

Latest News

UVM
UVM sees rise in COVID cases
Five things parents should know as the FDA process to approve a COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5 to...
White House details plans to vaccinate 28 million children ages 5-11
FILE - New York Mayor Bill de Blasio delivers remarks in Times Square after he toured the grand...
NYC requiring COVID-19 vaccine for police officers, firefighters, city workers
There’s a rise in coronavirus cases on the University of Vermont’s campus.
UVM sees rise in COVID cases
Walmart generic
Gorham Walmart closes for cleaning and re-stocking