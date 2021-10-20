Gorham Walmart closes for cleaning and re-stocking
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GORHAM, N,H. (WCAX) - The Walmart in Gorham, New Hampshire is closed until Thursday morning to be cleaned and re-stocked.
Walmart representatives says there is a renewed surge of COVID-19.
To give crews time to sanitize and restock, the Walmart was closed Tuesday at 2 p.m. and won’t re-open until Thursday at 6 a.m.
The pharmacy is open for curbside pickup only.
Company leaders say when the store opens again on Thursday, they will continue employee health assessments and all unvaccinated workers must wear a mask.
We’re told workers who get the vaccine are being given $150 and up to three days paid leave if they feel sick after the shot.
