Advertisement

Gorham Walmart closes for cleaning and re-stocking

Walmart generic
Walmart generic(Phil Anderson)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GORHAM, N,H. (WCAX) - The Walmart in Gorham, New Hampshire is closed until Thursday morning to be cleaned and re-stocked.

Walmart representatives says there is a renewed surge of COVID-19.

To give crews time to sanitize and restock, the Walmart was closed Tuesday at 2 p.m. and won’t re-open until Thursday at 6 a.m.

The pharmacy is open for curbside pickup only.

Company leaders say when the store opens again on Thursday, they will continue employee health assessments and all unvaccinated workers must wear a mask.

We’re told workers who get the vaccine are being given $150 and up to three days paid leave if they feel sick after the shot.

The Gorham Walmart will be closing this afternoon at 2:00 PM and reopening Thursday morning at 6:00 AM. The pharmacy...

Posted by Town of Gorham, NH on Tuesday, October 19, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Vermont State Police say human remains have been found Tuesday, believed to be missing 22...
Missing NH woman found dead; husband admits to killing her
Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing.
Facing uncertain COVID forecast, Scott urges ‘personal responsibility’
File image
St. Albans man hit by train
File photo
Burlington votes to raise officer cap
Technical rescue teams worked to rescue a woman hurt on Mountain Mansfield Sunday.
Vermont teams rescue injured woman on Mt. Mansfield

Latest News

UVM
UVM sees rise in COVID cases
There’s a rise in coronavirus cases on the University of Vermont’s campus.
UVM sees rise in COVID cases
The Vermont State Police say human remains have been found Tuesday, believed to be missing 22...
Missing NH woman found dead; husband admits to killing her
Joseph Ferlazzo, 41, is in court Wednesday.
Husband admits to murder; expected in court Wednesday