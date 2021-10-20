Gorham Walmart closes for cleaning and re-stocking

GORHAM, N,H. (WCAX) - The Walmart in Gorham, New Hampshire is closed until Thursday morning to be cleaned and re-stocked.

Walmart representatives says there is a renewed surge of COVID-19.

To give crews time to sanitize and restock, the Walmart was closed Tuesday at 2 p.m. and won’t re-open until Thursday at 6 a.m.

The pharmacy is open for curbside pickup only.

Company leaders say when the store opens again on Thursday, they will continue employee health assessments and all unvaccinated workers must wear a mask.

We’re told workers who get the vaccine are being given $150 and up to three days paid leave if they feel sick after the shot.

The Gorham Walmart will be closing this afternoon at 2:00 PM and reopening Thursday morning at 6:00 AM. The pharmacy... Posted by Town of Gorham, NH on Tuesday, October 19, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.